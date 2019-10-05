Some Chinese social media users have called for Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to apologise for his tweet. Photo: AFP
Mainland Chinese fans angered by Houston Rockets manager’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protests
- Daryl Morey posted an image reading ‘Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong’ – a slogan used by pro-democracy protesters – before deleting it
- Many on social media expressed their disapproval, while the NBA team’s owner said Morey did not speak for the Rockets
The JPMorgan Chase employee, who was not identified, told those shouting at him to go back to the mainland that “We are all Chinese”. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Attack on JPMorgan banker in Hong Kong sparks outrage in mainland China
- Mandarin-speaking employee was punched in the face by a protester outside the company’s main office in Hong Kong on Friday
- Angry reaction to video of incident, including one commenter saying the behaviour went against the push for freedom and democracy in city
