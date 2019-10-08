South Park season 23, episode 2, ‘Band in China’. Photo: Comedy Central
‘South Park’ creators issue a mocking ‘apology’ to China after show was reportedly banned
- The statement comes after The Hollywood Reporter reported that ‘South Park’ had been banned from China’s internet
- The most recent episode of the animated series mocked China’s censorship
Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey (centre) in 2008 with Gerald Green and Bobby Jackson. The Rockets have been very popular in China since they signed Yao Ming in 2002. Photo: AFP
Houston Rockets’ Daryl Morey backtracks after ‘stand with Hong Kong’ backlash, saying he did not intend to offend China
- Daryl Morey says he has now had the opportunity to ‘hear and consider other perspectives’ since his first tweet results in an exodus of Rockets’ sponsors
- Morey tweets an image depicting ‘fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong’ before the Chinese Basketball Association ceases cooperation with the Rockets
