Chinese Houston Rockets fan Wang Haoda was detained for posting this image on social media. Photo: Weibo
Chinese Houston Rockets fan who taunted police with threat to burn national flag is detained
- Man who told police to ‘come catch me’ after posing in online image is one of seven people known to have been held for similar offences this month
- In Hangzhou, a man is detained for urinating on a Chinese flag after tearing it from a pole on his way home from a drinking session
Topic | China Society
