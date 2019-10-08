Channels

Chinese Houston Rockets fan Wang Haoda was detained for posting this image on social media. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese Houston Rockets fan who taunted police with threat to burn national flag is detained

  • Man who told police to ‘come catch me’ after posing in online image is one of seven people known to have been held for similar offences this month
  • In Hangzhou, a man is detained for urinating on a Chinese flag after tearing it from a pole on his way home from a drinking session
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 8:09pm, 8 Oct, 2019

