Vancent Zhu, pictured in the Metrotown shopping centre near his home in Burnaby, British Columbia, says the Hong Kong protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong is “ridiculous”. Photo: Ian Young
Society

As hundreds in Canada sang Glory to Hong Kong, he sang a different tune: ‘Shame on losers’

  • Vancent Zhu was a loud but lonely voice of dissent against a flash mob by Hong Kong protest supporters near Vancouver
  • Zhu has previously protested in potentially hostile waters, sailing to the disputed Diaoyu Islands to assert Chinese territorial claims in 2006
Topic |   Hongcouver
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 1:07am, 9 Oct, 2019

A counterprotester challenges supporters of the Hong Kong protest movement before being shoved at an incident in Richmond, British Columbia, on Tuesday, China’s National Day. Photos: Handout
Society

Canadian police go undercover as Hong Kong protest tensions rise in Richmond, the world’s most-Chinese city outside Asia

  • A Hong Kong-style Lennon Wall in Richmond was torn apart on China’s National Day by counterprotesters dressed in designer clothes who threw money at opponents
  • The building and destruction of the wall was monitored by a police undercover operation – apparently unseen by protesters
Topic |   Hongcouver
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 11:33pm, 4 Oct, 2019

