Vancent Zhu, pictured in the Metrotown shopping centre near his home in Burnaby, British Columbia, says the Hong Kong protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong is “ridiculous”. Photo: Ian Young
As hundreds in Canada sang Glory to Hong Kong, he sang a different tune: ‘Shame on losers’
- Vancent Zhu was a loud but lonely voice of dissent against a flash mob by Hong Kong protest supporters near Vancouver
- Zhu has previously protested in potentially hostile waters, sailing to the disputed Diaoyu Islands to assert Chinese territorial claims in 2006
A counterprotester challenges supporters of the Hong Kong protest movement before being shoved at an incident in Richmond, British Columbia, on Tuesday, China’s National Day. Photos: Handout
Canadian police go undercover as Hong Kong protest tensions rise in Richmond, the world’s most-Chinese city outside Asia
- A Hong Kong-style Lennon Wall in Richmond was torn apart on China’s National Day by counterprotesters dressed in designer clothes who threw money at opponents
- The building and destruction of the wall was monitored by a police undercover operation – apparently unseen by protesters
