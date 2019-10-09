Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese writer Can Xue is considered a contender for the Nobel Prize for literature. Photo: Weibo
Society

Who is Can Xue, the Chinese writer in the running for a Nobel Prize for literature?

  • The question has been trending on Chinese social media ahead of Thursday’s announcement
  • There will be two winners for literature, after last year’s award was postponed over a sexual assault scandal
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 7:16pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese writer Can Xue is considered a contender for the Nobel Prize for literature. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg walks off the stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
World

Who could win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize? Odds favour teen activist Greta Thunberg, but some experts are sceptical

  • A total of 301 individuals and organisations have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year
Topic |   Nobel Prize
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:18pm, 9 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg walks off the stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.