Apple has removed a US news app from its online stores in mainland China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Apple’s China App Store pulls US news app that covered Hong Kong protests
- Boss of American media firm Quartz says company is being targeted for reporting on dispute and providing information on how to bypass China’s Great Firewall
- Product removed on grounds it ‘includes content that is illegal in China’, CEO Zach Seward says
Topic | China Society
A worker tears down a poster promoting NBA preseason games scheduled to be held in Shanghai. Photo: Thomas Yau
NBA in damage-control mode as more Chinese partners cut ties in Hong Kong protest tweet storm
- Adam Silver to meet Chinese stakeholders after social media post by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey prompts uproar in China
- Firms including tech giants Tencent and Vivo, and Starbucks competitor Luckin Coffee, say they will be cutting ties with the NBA altogether
Topic | NBA (National Basketball Association)
