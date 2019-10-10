Channels

Apple has removed a US news app from its online stores in mainland China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Society

Apple’s China App Store pulls US news app that covered Hong Kong protests

  • Boss of American media firm Quartz says company is being targeted for reporting on dispute and providing information on how to bypass China’s Great Firewall
  • Product removed on grounds it ‘includes content that is illegal in China’, CEO Zach Seward says
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 7:00pm, 10 Oct, 2019

A worker tears down a poster promoting NBA preseason games scheduled to be held in Shanghai. Photo: Thomas Yau
Society

NBA in damage-control mode as more Chinese partners cut ties in Hong Kong protest tweet storm

  • Adam Silver to meet Chinese stakeholders after social media post by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey prompts uproar in China
  • Firms including tech giants Tencent and Vivo, and Starbucks competitor Luckin Coffee, say they will be cutting ties with the NBA altogether
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 11:45pm, 9 Oct, 2019

