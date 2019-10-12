Schools in China are not supposed to dispense corporal punishment, but there has been uncertainty over the scope of the term. Photo: Shutterstock
Is corporal punishment acceptable in Chinese schools? Government edict reopens debate
- Guangdong province leads move to clarify what is allowed with draft rule legalising some commonly used sanctions
- Forced standing and running could be permitted as parents and teachers debate where to draw the line
