Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Los Angeles Lakers fans catch the game in Shenzhen on Saturday. Photo: Patrick Blennerhassett
Society

Foreign NBA fans stick to basketball as Lakers take on Nets in a China tweet storm

  • A week after Morey’s post in support of Hong Kong protesters, Chinese flags still feature in the crowd and visitors focus their attention on LeBron James
  • The two-game preseason trip ends with a 91-77 win for the Nets
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Patrick Blennerhassett

Patrick Blennerhassett  

Updated: 11:31pm, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Los Angeles Lakers fans catch the game in Shenzhen on Saturday. Photo: Patrick Blennerhassett
READ FULL ARTICLE
Activists wear “Free Hong Kong” T-shirts before an NBA exhibition game between the Washington Wizards and the Guangzhou Loong-Lions on October 9 in Washington. Photo: AP
Allen Yu
Opinion

Opinion

Allen Yu

The NBA’s row with China should be a lesson to the US – free speech should not be used in defence of rioters

  • The US staunchly supports free speech, but even it does not allow speech that discriminates or puts others in danger
  • The NBA should look at what the rioters are doing to Hong Kong and show some respect for China’s position
Allen Yu

Allen Yu  

Updated: 12:30pm, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Activists wear “Free Hong Kong” T-shirts before an NBA exhibition game between the Washington Wizards and the Guangzhou Loong-Lions on October 9 in Washington. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.