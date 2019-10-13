Channels

Chinese fans turned out in their thousands to watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: AP
Society

Game over? Meet the Chinese NBA fans calling time out over Daryl Morey’s Hong Kong tweet

  • ‘In a country where people are very sensitive to politics, such remarks can’t just be ignored,’ Beijinger says as he turns his back on 30 years of devotion to American basketball
  • ‘It’s my loss and their loss, but we can’t support the NBA any more,’ says another as he puts his country ahead of his beloved Lakers
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 5:57pm, 13 Oct, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers fans catch the game in Shenzhen on Saturday. Photo: Patrick Blennerhassett
Society

Foreign NBA fans stick to basketball as Lakers take on Nets in a China tweet storm

  • A week after Morey’s post in support of Hong Kong protesters, Chinese flags still feature in the crowd and visitors focus their attention on LeBron James
  • The two-game preseason trip ends with a 91-77 win for the Nets
Topic |   NBA (National Basketball Association)
Patrick Blennerhassett

Patrick Blennerhassett  

Updated: 2:14am, 13 Oct, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers fans catch the game in Shenzhen on Saturday. Photo: Patrick Blennerhassett
