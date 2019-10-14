Channels

The accident in Wuxi was blamed on a truck carrying 170 tonnes of steel coils. Photo: Reuters
Society

China’s truck drivers say they are forced to overload vehicles to survive despite fatal road collapse

  • Authorities in Jiangsu launched a crackdown after a flyover collapsed in Wuxi city, but many hauliers say they are forced to cut corners to survive
  • Many of China’s 30 million truck drivers are facing rising costs but have to reduce their prices in order to remain competitive
Topic |   Safety in China
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 8:19am, 14 Oct, 2019

The accident in Wuxi was blamed on a truck carrying 170 tonnes of steel coils. Photo: Reuters
Three people were killed and two injured in the highway flyover collapse in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Society

Call for crackdown on overloaded trucks after deadly highway collapse in China

  • Police question senior staff of transport company after one of its vehicles is linked to failure of elevated road
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 11:07pm, 12 Oct, 2019

Three people were killed and two injured in the highway flyover collapse in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
