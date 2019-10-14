Police found hundreds of fake bags in the woman’s home in Chongqing. Photo: Weibo
Chinese fake goods seller caught after her mother used ‘Louis Vuitton’ bag to do her shopping
- Officers said they became suspicious when they saw a woman putting pork and vegetables in a bag they did not think she could afford
- Online trader was detained after police investigating sale of fake Chanel bag found 400 counterfeits in her house
Topic | China Society
