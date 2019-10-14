JuJu and PeiPei were both adopted by American couples. The little girls were not biological sisters, but they were just as close. Photo: Shutterstock
Reunion on a front lawn in United States for ‘sisters’ adopted from China
- The two little girls slept in adjacent cots at orphanage in Henan province, shared a nanny and called each other ‘meimei’ – Mandarin for sister
- JuJu was adopted by parents in Phoenixville, but she missed PeiPei and asked for her every morning. They saw each other again when JuJu turned four
Topic | China Society
JuJu and PeiPei were both adopted by American couples. The little girls were not biological sisters, but they were just as close. Photo: Shutterstock