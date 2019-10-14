Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visiting a dumpling shop in Xian. Photo: Weibo
Premier Li Keqiang’s snack stop highlights impact swine fever has taken on Chinese pork supplies
- Li’s visit to a roadside food vendor during a visit to Xian highlights country’s ongoing drive to secure supplies of staple meat
- Consumers have faced rising prices and shortages after disease wiped out more than 40 per cent of domestic pig herds
Chinese local governments have been urged to boost pork production, with prices reaching record levels. Photo: AP
