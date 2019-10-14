Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visiting a dumpling shop in Xian. Photo: Weibo
Society

Premier Li Keqiang’s snack stop highlights impact swine fever has taken on Chinese pork supplies

  • Li’s visit to a roadside food vendor during a visit to Xian highlights country’s ongoing drive to secure supplies of staple meat
  • Consumers have faced rising prices and shortages after disease wiped out more than 40 per cent of domestic pig herds
Topic |   China Society
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 11:30pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visiting a dumpling shop in Xian. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese local governments have been urged to boost pork production, with prices reaching record levels. Photo: AP
China Economy

China breeds giant pigs the size of polar bears as African swine fever causes pork shortage

  • Breeders adopt ‘bigger is better’ philosophy in response to a shortage expected to continue into 2020
  • The country’s hog herd has been decimated by the epidemic
Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:40am, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese local governments have been urged to boost pork production, with prices reaching record levels. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.