Incorrect medication was given to the young boy who had been diagnosed with viral encephalitis. Photo: Handout
Society

Nurses sacked after child dies from wrong medicine in China

  • Five-year-old boy with viral encephalitis dies the same day as he is given an antibiotic rather than a drug to ease pressure on his brain
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 3:08pm, 15 Oct, 2019

Incorrect medication was given to the young boy who had been diagnosed with viral encephalitis. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Food nutrition labels are designed to help us make healthier choices at the supermarket, but some can be confusing. Photo: Alamy
Health & Wellness

Food nutrition labels: how to know foods high in fat, sugar or salt, and make healthier choices

  • Experts tell us the best ways to cut through the marketing speak and confusing matrix of numbers on some food product labels, and what to look for
  • For high blood pressure, pay more attention to sodium, while if you have diabetes, keep an eye on carbohydrates
Topic |   Health and wellness
Angela Tufvesson

Angela Tufvesson  

Updated: 8:37pm, 7 Oct, 2019

Food nutrition labels are designed to help us make healthier choices at the supermarket, but some can be confusing. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
