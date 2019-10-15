Channels

The impact of the fee increase on China overall should be small because fees paid to its post office also will increase, a senior postal official says. Photo:Shutterstock
Society

China to pay triple for overseas postal deliveries by 2025 in package deal with global union

  • Fee increase follows threat from United States to withdraw from international body over ‘subsidising of Chinese exporters’
Topic |   China Society
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:04pm, 15 Oct, 2019

The impact of the fee increase on China overall should be small because fees paid to its post office also will increase, a senior postal official says.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told the Universal Postal Union special congress that the United States is forced to “heavily subsidise” small parcels “in a way that costs our Postal Service hundreds of millions of dollars a year and costs our economy tens of thousands of jobs.” Photo: AFP
Global Economy

US exit from global post union could signal the end of cheap Chinese goods for American online shoppers

  • Last year, the US said it would leave the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and set its own postal rates, claiming that the system is unfairly advantageous to China
  • The Switzerland-based union represents 192 member countries and sets the fees that postal services can charge for delivering shipments from foreign countries
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 12:06pm, 25 Sep, 2019

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told the Universal Postal Union special congress that the United States is forced to “heavily subsidise” small parcels “in a way that costs our Postal Service hundreds of millions of dollars a year and costs our economy tens of thousands of jobs.” Photo: AFP
