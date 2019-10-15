The impact of the fee increase on China overall should be small because fees paid to its post office also will increase, a senior postal official says. Photo:Shutterstock
China to pay triple for overseas postal deliveries by 2025 in package deal with global union
- Fee increase follows threat from United States to withdraw from international body over ‘subsidising of Chinese exporters’
Topic | China Society
The impact of the fee increase on China overall should be small because fees paid to its post office also will increase, a senior postal official says. Photo:Shutterstock
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told the Universal Postal Union special congress that the United States is forced to “heavily subsidise” small parcels “in a way that costs our Postal Service hundreds of millions of dollars a year and costs our economy tens of thousands of jobs.” Photo: AFP
US exit from global post union could signal the end of cheap Chinese goods for American online shoppers
- Last year, the US said it would leave the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and set its own postal rates, claiming that the system is unfairly advantageous to China
- The Switzerland-based union represents 192 member countries and sets the fees that postal services can charge for delivering shipments from foreign countries
Topic | China economy
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told the Universal Postal Union special congress that the United States is forced to “heavily subsidise” small parcels “in a way that costs our Postal Service hundreds of millions of dollars a year and costs our economy tens of thousands of jobs.” Photo: AFP