Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s anti-emissions measures are aimed at alleviating the smog that envelops its cities, especially in winter when homes and businesses turn up the heating. Photo: Reuters
Society

China orders winter emissions cuts, with tougher targets for cities that failed last year

  • PM2.5 levels must be reduced by average of 4 per cent in northern cities as part of ongoing anti-smog drive
  • More than 5 million homes in specified cities will switch from coal to gas or electric heating by the end of October, Beijing says
Topic |   China Society
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:20pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s anti-emissions measures are aimed at alleviating the smog that envelops its cities, especially in winter when homes and businesses turn up the heating. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.