A tortoise ornament at the Museum of Chongqing University was said to be over 2,000 years old but appears to have been electroplated in gold. Photo: Handout
Chinese university investigates claim many relics at new museum are fakes
- Museum of Chongqing University closed its doors after a week following allegation that donated items on display ‘can’t be authentic’
- Collector says ‘even ordinary visitors can tell they are problematic’
Topic | China Society
An upcoming sneaker art exhibition will show how the humble shoe has been elevated into art. A Kaws x Air Jordan IV Retro (pictured) is among the exhibits in the show by auctioneer Philips in Hong Kong, and later Shanghai.
Are sneakers art? Kaws, Takashi Murakami, Damien Hirst think so – they created sneaker art for exhibition that shows how mainstream sneaker culture is
- Sneaker culture has come a long way from its unglamorous roots, now commodified in auctions, e-commerce and exhibitions like one opening this week in Hong Kong
- The shoes in the Tongue & Chic show are not for sale, but a later online auction will focus on street wear and street art
Topic | Fashion
