A tortoise ornament at the Museum of Chongqing University was said to be over 2,000 years old but appears to have been electroplated in gold. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese university investigates claim many relics at new museum are fakes

  • Museum of Chongqing University closed its doors after a week following allegation that donated items on display ‘can’t be authentic’
  • Collector says ‘even ordinary visitors can tell they are problematic’
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 6:06pm, 16 Oct, 2019

An upcoming sneaker art exhibition will show how the humble shoe has been elevated into art. A Kaws x Air Jordan IV Retro (pictured) is among the exhibits in the show by auctioneer Philips in Hong Kong, and later Shanghai.
Fashion & Beauty

Are sneakers art? Kaws, Takashi Murakami, Damien Hirst think so – they created sneaker art for exhibition that shows how mainstream sneaker culture is

  • Sneaker culture has come a long way from its unglamorous roots, now commodified in auctions, e-commerce and exhibitions like one opening this week in Hong Kong
  • The shoes in the Tongue & Chic show are not for sale, but a later online auction will focus on street wear and street art
Topic |   Fashion
Abid Rahman

Abid Rahman  

Updated: 7:49pm, 9 Oct, 2019

