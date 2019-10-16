The contest organiser claims in the video that by flipping through pages quickly, images start to appear in a reader’s mind to help them understand the content. Photo: PearVideo
‘Utter nonsense’: not everyone’s on the same page about speed-reading courses in China
- Training centres claiming to teach children to read more than 100,000 words in minutes have stirred controversy after a competition video went viral
- Several tutoring organisations confirm they are teaching the technique, which experts have dismissed as lacking any scientific basis
Schools in China are not supposed to dispense corporal punishment, but there has been uncertainty over the scope of the term. Photo: Shutterstock
Is corporal punishment acceptable in Chinese schools? Government edict reopens debate
- Guangdong province leads move to clarify what is allowed with draft rule legalising some commonly used sanctions
- Forced standing and running could be permitted as parents and teachers debate where to draw the line
