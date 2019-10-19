Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth fights Bruce Lee, played by Mike Moh, in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment
China delays release of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. Was it over Bruce Lee row?
- Late martial arts legend’s daughter has reportedly appealed to China’s National Film Administration over star’s controversial depiction in film
- Shannon Lee had called portrayal a ‘mockery’, showing her father as an ‘arrogant, egotistical punching bag’
Topic | Bruce Lee
Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth fights Bruce Lee, played by Mike Moh, in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment