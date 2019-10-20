The private kindergarten had operated for more than two decades without a licence before about two dozen children were poisoned. Photo: Weibo
Authorities agree to keep up fight for life of brain-dead Chinese boy ‘poisoned by kindergarten teacher’
- Five-year-old still in coma seven months after he and his classmates were poisoned by teacher
- Child’s mother says officials pressured her to give up treatment so autopsy could be used as evidence in court
