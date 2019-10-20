Channels

The unidentified baby was found by a couple picking mushrooms on a hillside. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese police on hunt for parents of baby boy left for dead on remote hillside

  • Mushroom pickers find crying infant in a cardboard box hidden under a concrete slab
  • Despite harrowing ordeal, baby’s weight has almost trebled since he was found two months ago
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 7:11pm, 20 Oct, 2019

Incorrect medication was given to the young boy who had been diagnosed with viral encephalitis. Photo: Handout
Society

Nurses sacked after child dies from wrong medicine in China

  • Five-year-old boy with viral encephalitis dies the same day as he is given an antibiotic rather than a drug to ease pressure on his brain
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 9:50pm, 15 Oct, 2019

