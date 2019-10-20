The unidentified baby was found by a couple picking mushrooms on a hillside. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police on hunt for parents of baby boy left for dead on remote hillside
- Mushroom pickers find crying infant in a cardboard box hidden under a concrete slab
- Despite harrowing ordeal, baby’s weight has almost trebled since he was found two months ago
Topic | China Society
The unidentified baby was found by a couple picking mushrooms on a hillside. Photo: Weibo
Incorrect medication was given to the young boy who had been diagnosed with viral encephalitis. Photo: Handout
Nurses sacked after child dies from wrong medicine in China
- Five-year-old boy with viral encephalitis dies the same day as he is given an antibiotic rather than a drug to ease pressure on his brain
Topic | China Society
Incorrect medication was given to the young boy who had been diagnosed with viral encephalitis. Photo: Handout