Mahjong houses in several Chinese jurisdictions are closing down as authorities deem them noisy places where people gamble. Photo: Shutterstock.
Society

Mahjong houses fall silent as China purifies its social environment

  • Two more local governments ban game widely regarded as a national pastime but which others view as encouraging gambling
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 7:44pm, 21 Oct, 2019

Mahjong houses in several Chinese jurisdictions are closing down as authorities deem them noisy places where people gamble. Photo: Shutterstock.
An officer from Dazhu district police station in Chongqing speaks to the little boy found asleep in a car park. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese boy goes missing as mother plays mahjong

  • Police reunite youngster with his father – who gets lecture on child welfare
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 10:09pm, 10 Oct, 2019

An officer from Dazhu district police station in Chongqing speaks to the little boy found asleep in a car park. Photo: Weibo
