Restaurants in Guizhou have been ordered to stop raising the price of the popular mutton noodles. Photo: Weibo
Costly mutton dressed up as pork crisis, Chinese regulators tell restaurants
- County authorities intervene after eateries are found to be charging more for mutton noodles since pork prices rocketed
- Severe punishments are threatened for continued inflation
Topic | China Society
Restaurants in Guizhou have been ordered to stop raising the price of the popular mutton noodles. Photo: Weibo
September’s producer price index (PPI), which was also released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, sunk further to minus 1.2 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China’s pork crisis sends consumer inflation rising to the brink of Beijing’s limit, highest level in six years
- September’s consumer price index rose to 3.0 per cent, largely due to soaring pork prices
- China’s producer price index, a measure of the prices manufacturers charge at the factory gate, also fell further into deflation at minus 1.2 per cent
Topic | China economy
September’s producer price index (PPI), which was also released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, sunk further to minus 1.2 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters