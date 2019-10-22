The proposals include measures to tackle bullying both in schools and online. Photo: Shutterstock
China moves to strengthen child protection laws with measures to help those at risk of abuse and cyberbullying
- Draft proposals would give state power to remove vulnerable children from parents or other guardians if they are deemed to be failing in their duties
- Legislation will include first measures to tackle online bullying and strengthen protections for those at risk of sexual or physical abuse
Topic | China Society
