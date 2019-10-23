The 10,000km Chengdu-Europe Express Rail has been especially beneficial for the capital city of Sichuan province in China’s southwest. Photo: Keith Chan
China growth goes west on the back of regional rail spending
- Report finds small cities in the country’s central and west provinces surging ahead but weakening conditions could signal slowdown ahead
Topic | China Society
The 10,000km Chengdu-Europe Express Rail has been especially beneficial for the capital city of Sichuan province in China’s southwest. Photo: Keith Chan
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has given the green light to 21 major infrastructure projects between January and October this year. Photo: Xinhua
China doubles value of infrastructure project approvals to stave off economic slowdown amid trade war
- Sharp increase in infrastructure project approvals implies greater infrastructure spending in coming years, helping to stabilise China’s economy
- Actual infrastructure investment accelerated to 4.5 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, up from 4.2 per cent in the first eight months
Topic | China economy
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has given the green light to 21 major infrastructure projects between January and October this year. Photo: Xinhua