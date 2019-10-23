Police in Lanzhou are holding a man after a doctor was stabbed to death at Gansu Provincial People's Hospita. Photo: Handout
Chinese man arrested for stabbing doctor who was in charge of his cancer treatment to death
- Investigators in Gansu say they cannot find motive for attack
- Dead woman’s colleague says suspect had sulphuric acid with him
The man was attacked in the Dragon Centre mall in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong woman who threw acid in shopkeeper’s face because he was ‘old, fat, short and ugly’ sent to psychiatric hospital
- Ng Lai-fong, 26, placed in hospital for six months after pre-sentencing reports revealed history of mental illnesses
- Victim Lam Shing-yip, 56, spent four days in hospital after Ng splashed a bottle of hydrochloric acid onto his face
