Police in Lanzhou are holding a man after a doctor was stabbed to death at Gansu Provincial People's Hospita. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese man arrested for stabbing doctor who was in charge of his cancer treatment to death

  • Investigators in Gansu say they cannot find motive for attack
  • Dead woman’s colleague says suspect had sulphuric acid with him
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 7:37pm, 23 Oct, 2019

Police in Lanzhou are holding a man after a doctor was stabbed to death at Gansu Provincial People's Hospita. Photo: Handout
The man was attacked in the Dragon Centre mall in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman who threw acid in shopkeeper’s face because he was ‘old, fat, short and ugly’ sent to psychiatric hospital

  • Ng Lai-fong, 26, placed in hospital for six months after pre-sentencing reports revealed history of mental illnesses
  • Victim Lam Shing-yip, 56, spent four days in hospital after Ng splashed a bottle of hydrochloric acid onto his face
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 4:37am, 24 Sep, 2019

The man was attacked in the Dragon Centre mall in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout
