Beijing was one of only four Chinese cities to meet its emissions target last winter. Photo: Simon Song
China’s new winter smog targets too low to reverse last year’s surge, its data shows
- Fifteen out of 28 cities could record higher pollution than in 2017
- Economic slowdown may be undermining Beijing’s resolve to tackle emissions
Topic | China Society
Beijing was one of only four Chinese cities to meet its emissions target last winter. Photo: Simon Song
China’s anti-emissions measures are aimed at alleviating the smog that envelops its cities, especially in winter when homes and businesses turn up the heating. Photo: Reuters
China orders winter emissions cuts, with tougher targets for cities that failed last year
- PM2.5 levels must be reduced by average of 4 per cent in northern cities as part of ongoing anti-smog drive
- More than 5 million homes in specified cities will switch from coal to gas or electric heating by the end of October, Beijing says
Topic | China Society
China’s anti-emissions measures are aimed at alleviating the smog that envelops its cities, especially in winter when homes and businesses turn up the heating. Photo: Reuters