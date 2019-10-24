Channels

Beijing was one of only four Chinese cities to meet its emissions target last winter. Photo: Simon Song
Society

China’s new winter smog targets too low to reverse last year’s surge, its data shows

  • Fifteen out of 28 cities could record higher pollution than in 2017
  • Economic slowdown may be undermining Beijing’s resolve to tackle emissions
Topic |   China Society
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:57am, 24 Oct, 2019

China’s anti-emissions measures are aimed at alleviating the smog that envelops its cities, especially in winter when homes and businesses turn up the heating. Photo: Reuters
Society

China orders winter emissions cuts, with tougher targets for cities that failed last year

  • PM2.5 levels must be reduced by average of 4 per cent in northern cities as part of ongoing anti-smog drive
  • More than 5 million homes in specified cities will switch from coal to gas or electric heating by the end of October, Beijing says
Topic |   China Society
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:01pm, 16 Oct, 2019

