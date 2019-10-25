Wang Qianyuan in a scene from My People, My Country. Photo: Handout
‘I love my homeland’: Canadian school under fire after screening trailers for patriotic Chinese film ‘My People, My Country’ to Mandarin pupils
- Students of Steveston-London Secondary School in Richmond, the world’s most Chinese city outside Asia, were asked how the film made them feel good
- Critics of the assignment accused the public school of ‘brainwashing’ pupils with Chinese ‘propaganda’
Wang Qianyuan in a still from My People, My Country (category I; Mandarin, Cantonese, English), directed by Chen Kaige, Guan Hu, Ning Hao, Wen Muye, Xu Zheng, Xue Xiaolu, and Zhang Yibai.
My People, My Country film review: jingoistic anthology of communist China’s biggest achievements offers competently made vignettes
- The founding of the People’s Republic, China’s atomic bomb, Olympic Games, and its space programme feature in seven-chapter epic overseen by Chen Kaige
- Segment on Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule features Simon Yam, Kara Wai, and Du Jiang as a flag-raising soldier, but nothing about what Hongkongers felt
