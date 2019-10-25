Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wang Qianyuan in a scene from My People, My Country. Photo: Handout
Society

‘I love my homeland’: Canadian school under fire after screening trailers for patriotic Chinese film ‘My People, My Country’ to Mandarin pupils

  • Students of Steveston-London Secondary School in Richmond, the world’s most Chinese city outside Asia, were asked how the film made them feel good
  • Critics of the assignment accused the public school of ‘brainwashing’ pupils with Chinese ‘propaganda’
Topic |   China Society
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 6:53am, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wang Qianyuan in a scene from My People, My Country. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wang Qianyuan in a still from My People, My Country (category I; Mandarin, Cantonese, English), directed by Chen Kaige, Guan Hu, Ning Hao, Wen Muye, Xu Zheng, Xue Xiaolu, and Zhang Yibai.
Entertainment

My People, My Country film review: jingoistic anthology of communist China’s biggest achievements offers competently made vignettes

  • The founding of the People’s Republic, China’s atomic bomb, Olympic Games, and its space programme feature in seven-chapter epic overseen by Chen Kaige
  • Segment on Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule features Simon Yam, Kara Wai, and Du Jiang as a flag-raising soldier, but nothing about what Hongkongers felt
Topic |   Chinese language cinema
James Marsh

James Marsh  

Updated: 8:04pm, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wang Qianyuan in a still from My People, My Country (category I; Mandarin, Cantonese, English), directed by Chen Kaige, Guan Hu, Ning Hao, Wen Muye, Xu Zheng, Xue Xiaolu, and Zhang Yibai.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.