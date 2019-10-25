Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The baby’s mother took him and his twin brother home just two days after they were born. Photo: Weibo
Society

Grandfather of Chinese baby found buried alive hands himself in to police

  • ‘We thought he was dead,’ man says after seeing reports on television that his grandson, who is a twin, had been rescued from a shallow grave
  • Boy had been suffering with a chest infection and has a minor spine deformity, but condition is treatable, doctor says
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 7:16pm, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The baby’s mother took him and his twin brother home just two days after they were born. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
The unidentified baby was found by a couple picking mushrooms on a hillside. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese police on hunt for parents of baby boy buried alive on remote hillside

  • Mushroom pickers find crying infant in a cardboard box hidden under a concrete slab
  • Despite harrowing ordeal, baby’s weight has almost trebled since he was found two months ago
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 4:43pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The unidentified baby was found by a couple picking mushrooms on a hillside. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.