The baby’s mother took him and his twin brother home just two days after they were born. Photo: Weibo
Grandfather of Chinese baby found buried alive hands himself in to police
- ‘We thought he was dead,’ man says after seeing reports on television that his grandson, who is a twin, had been rescued from a shallow grave
- Boy had been suffering with a chest infection and has a minor spine deformity, but condition is treatable, doctor says
Topic | China Society
The baby’s mother took him and his twin brother home just two days after they were born. Photo: Weibo
The unidentified baby was found by a couple picking mushrooms on a hillside. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police on hunt for parents of baby boy buried alive on remote hillside
- Mushroom pickers find crying infant in a cardboard box hidden under a concrete slab
- Despite harrowing ordeal, baby’s weight has almost trebled since he was found two months ago
Topic | China Society
The unidentified baby was found by a couple picking mushrooms on a hillside. Photo: Weibo