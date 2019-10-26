A technician examines the transmission line on an ultra-high voltage system in Huaian, Jiangsu province, in 2015. State Grid’s internet technologies project is another part of its plan to upgrade China’s power infrastructure. Photo: Xinhua
China’s largest utility plans a national power grid integrating Internet of Things technologies
- State Grid, which provides about 90 per cent of China’s electricity, intends to use the technologies to advance construction of ‘smart cities’
- The first phase of the project is slated for completion in 2021, with the second phase to be finished in 2024
A space suit at an exhibition of high technologies and equipment in Yinchuan, northwest China. Photo: Xinhua
US ‘blockades’ won’t hurt the fundamentals of China’s science and technology development, says MIIT
- The blacklist decision, which immediately drew a rebuke from Beijing, targeted 20 Chinese public security bureaus and eight companies
