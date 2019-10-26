China’s two shipbuilding giants have built hundreds of military vessels over the past few years as the country’s navy seeks to modernise rapidly. Photo: Xinhua
Merger of China’s shipbuilding giants gets the green light
- After nearly 10 years of planning, the country’s two shipbuilders will be reunited with a combined revenue of US$141.5 billion
Topic | China Society
Satellite images show the expansion of Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai over the past year. Photo: CSIS/ChinaPower/Maxar Technologies and Airbus via Reuters
Satellite images show China is expanding shipyard ‘to build more aircraft carriers’
- Washington-based think tank CSIS believes hull assembly of Type 002 warship should be finished within 12 months
- Vessel would then be moved to a newly built harbour and wharf for fitting
Topic | China military
