China’s two shipbuilding giants have built hundreds of military vessels over the past few years as the country’s navy seeks to modernise rapidly. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Merger of China’s shipbuilding giants gets the green light

  • After nearly 10 years of planning, the country’s two shipbuilders will be reunited with a combined revenue of US$141.5 billion
Topic |   China Society
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 4:58pm, 26 Oct, 2019

China’s two shipbuilding giants have built hundreds of military vessels over the past few years as the country’s navy seeks to modernise rapidly. Photo: Xinhua
Satellite images show the expansion of Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai over the past year. Photo: CSIS/ChinaPower/Maxar Technologies and Airbus via Reuters
Military

Satellite images show China is expanding shipyard ‘to build more aircraft carriers’

  • Washington-based think tank CSIS believes hull assembly of Type 002 warship should be finished within 12 months
  • Vessel would then be moved to a newly built harbour and wharf for fitting
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 3:47am, 18 Oct, 2019

Satellite images show the expansion of Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai over the past year. Photo: CSIS/ChinaPower/Maxar Technologies and Airbus via Reuters
