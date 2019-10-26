Channels

A woman from Hong Kong passenger was charged in Taiwan after shouting that there was a bomb on an aircraft bound from Taipei to Hong Kong, delaying the flight for more than three hours. Photo: Handout
‘There’s a bomb on the plane’: Hong Kong woman arrested in Taiwan

  • False alarm on flight from Taipei to Hong Kong causes 3½-hour delay
  • Passenger describes herself as ‘Chan Tong-kai 2.0’ in reference to Hong Kong man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Taiwan last year
Updated: 4:41pm, 26 Oct, 2019

A woman from Hong Kong passenger was charged in Taiwan after shouting that there was a bomb on an aircraft bound from Taipei to Hong Kong, delaying the flight for more than three hours. Photo: Handout
Chan Tong-kai (left) and Anglican pastor Peter Koon outside Pik Uk Correctional Institution following Chan’s release. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong tells Taipei to stop politicising murder suspect Chan-Tong Kai’s case and clear path for him to face justice in Taiwan

  • Chan is wanted on self-ruled island for murder of his girlfriend and his case ignited the extradition bill crisis that led to months of unrest in Hong Kong
  • Earlier, Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang accused the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang of manipulating Chan’s surrender
Updated: 3:01am, 26 Oct, 2019

Chan Tong-kai (left) and Anglican pastor Peter Koon outside Pik Uk Correctional Institution following Chan's release. Photo: EPA
