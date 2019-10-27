Channels

A 67-year-old woman from east China has become the country’s oldest new mother. Photo: Handout
Society

Woman, 67, becomes China’s oldest new mother as baby girl is ‘given by God’, reports say

  • Doctors at hospital in Shandong province deliver 2.6kg baby Tianci by caesarean section, local newspapers report
  • Mum Tian describes birth as painful, as husband Huang says he plans to live to 110
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 6:38pm, 27 Oct, 2019

A 67-year-old woman from east China has become the country's oldest new mother. Photo: Handout
The baby’s mother took him and his twin brother home just two days after they were born. Photo: Weibo
Society

Grandfather of Chinese baby found buried alive hands himself in to police

  • ‘We thought he was dead,’ man says after seeing reports on television that his grandson, who is a twin, had been rescued from a shallow grave
  • Boy had been suffering with a chest infection and has a minor spine deformity, but condition is treatable, doctor says
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 11:27pm, 25 Oct, 2019

The baby's mother took him and his twin brother home just two days after they were born. Photo: Weibo
