A 67-year-old woman from east China has become the country’s oldest new mother. Photo: Handout
Woman, 67, becomes China’s oldest new mother as baby girl is ‘given by God’, reports say
- Doctors at hospital in Shandong province deliver 2.6kg baby Tianci by caesarean section, local newspapers report
- Mum Tian describes birth as painful, as husband Huang says he plans to live to 110
The baby’s mother took him and his twin brother home just two days after they were born. Photo: Weibo
Grandfather of Chinese baby found buried alive hands himself in to police
- ‘We thought he was dead,’ man says after seeing reports on television that his grandson, who is a twin, had been rescued from a shallow grave
- Boy had been suffering with a chest infection and has a minor spine deformity, but condition is treatable, doctor says
