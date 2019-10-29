Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A scrap collector sorts plastic waste at a garbage dump in Shanghai. China’s coastal waters have seen a surge in waste, with plastic making up more than 80 per cent of floating rubbish. Photo: AFP
Society

China’s ocean waste dumping at highest level in at least a decade, with 27 per cent surge in 2018

  • Delta regions of Yangtze and Pearl rivers hardest hit, according to environment ministry
  • Plastic dominates waste above and below water surface, including on the seabed
Topic |   China pollution
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:21pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A scrap collector sorts plastic waste at a garbage dump in Shanghai. China’s coastal waters have seen a surge in waste, with plastic making up more than 80 per cent of floating rubbish. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s massive urbanisation programme has also produced a mountain of unwanted construction waste. Photo: AFP
Politics

China counts the environmental cost of its construction boom, as 1.5 billion tonnes of waste created every year, report says

  • Only 100 million tonnes are properly processed and even household rubbish gets more attention from local governments
  • In comparison, developed nations like the US and Japan recycle between 90 and 95 per cent of their construction waste, magazine report says
Topic |   China pollution
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 12:18pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s massive urbanisation programme has also produced a mountain of unwanted construction waste. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.