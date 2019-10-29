A scrap collector sorts plastic waste at a garbage dump in Shanghai. China’s coastal waters have seen a surge in waste, with plastic making up more than 80 per cent of floating rubbish. Photo: AFP
China’s ocean waste dumping at highest level in at least a decade, with 27 per cent surge in 2018
- Delta regions of Yangtze and Pearl rivers hardest hit, according to environment ministry
- Plastic dominates waste above and below water surface, including on the seabed
China pollution
China’s massive urbanisation programme has also produced a mountain of unwanted construction waste. Photo: AFP
China counts the environmental cost of its construction boom, as 1.5 billion tonnes of waste created every year, report says
- Only 100 million tonnes are properly processed and even household rubbish gets more attention from local governments
- In comparison, developed nations like the US and Japan recycle between 90 and 95 per cent of their construction waste, magazine report says
