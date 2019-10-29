The man’s huge overpayment stands out on the list of receipts. Photo: Weibo
How Chinese man lost a million in restaurant – then got it back
- Mobile payment mix-up over bill for US$12 meal
- Man is surprised when told of his error
Topic | China Society
The man’s huge overpayment stands out on the list of receipts. Photo: Weibo
People use smartphones as they sit and drink tea by the roadside in Hanoi, Vietnam, which plans to become a cashless economy by 2027. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia’s e-wallet providers face shakeout as market booms
- Some are using their cash to build scale as they race to secure a dominant position in a mobile payments market estimated to grow seven-fold to US$109 billion by 2025
Topic | Mobile payments
People use smartphones as they sit and drink tea by the roadside in Hanoi, Vietnam, which plans to become a cashless economy by 2027. Photo: Bloomberg