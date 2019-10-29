Staff at a Shanghai subway station are monitoring passenger flows with augmented reality smart glasses ahead of the second China International Import Expo next week. Photo: Weibo
Smart glasses to ease visitor flows from Shanghai subway to China International Import Expo
- Beijing Metro plans to roll out facial recognition in its stations and police around the country are also testing the technology
Topic | China Society
Staff at a Shanghai subway station are monitoring passenger flows with augmented reality smart glasses ahead of the second China International Import Expo next week. Photo: Weibo
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (second left), Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) visited the 2018 China International Import Expo. Photo: EPA
China President Xi Jinping to speak at Shanghai import expo next month in bid to offset US trade war worries
- Xi Jinping is expected to again give a keynote speech on the first day of the China International Import Expo, which will be held from November 5-10
- China is seeking to attract the international business and investment community amid the trade war with United States which has slowed growth to a record low
Topic | China economy
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (second left), Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) visited the 2018 China International Import Expo. Photo: EPA