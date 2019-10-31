Channels

A Halloween partygoer in costume attends a festive event in Beijing last year. Photo: Reuters
Halloween in China: just a bit of fun, or too scary for the authorities?

  • Many Chinese are happy to enjoy parties and school activities, while others object to importing Western traditions
  • Some local governments ban festive costumes and make-up from subway or brand them a threat to social stability
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:06pm, 31 Oct, 2019

The costumes donned by most Hongkongers during Halloween take from stock characters of maleficence in Western tradition, rather than Chinese folk stories. Photo: SCMP
Wee Kek Koon
Why has Hong Kong adopted Halloween when it already has the Hungry Ghost Festival?

  • All Hallows’ Eve is an ‘imported holiday’, celebrated by the city but with little cultural relevance for most residents
  • Folk traditions and Buddhism have already given Chinese culture its own day, or days, of the dead
Wee Kek Koon

Updated: 9:11am, 24 Oct, 2019

