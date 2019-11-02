Channels

A proposal to let schoolchildren go to bed before finishing their homework has failed to find favour with parents in eastern China. Photo: Xinhua
Society

China’s proposal to leave homework unfinished a fail, say parents

  • Latest effort to reduce stress among schoolchildren ‘no answer’ while academic success depends on entrance exam, critics say
  • Children are not getting enough sleep, exercise or after-class activities, directive says
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 10:45am, 2 Nov, 2019

A proposal to let schoolchildren go to bed before finishing their homework has failed to find favour with parents in eastern China. Photo: Xinhua
Schools in China are not supposed to dispense corporal punishment, but there has been uncertainty over the scope of the term. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Is corporal punishment acceptable in Chinese schools? Government edict reopens debate

  • Guangdong province leads move to clarify what is allowed with draft rule legalising some commonly used sanctions
  • Forced standing and running could be permitted as parents and teachers debate where to draw the line
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 11:07pm, 12 Oct, 2019

Schools in China are not supposed to dispense corporal punishment, but there has been uncertainty over the scope of the term. Photo: Shutterstock
