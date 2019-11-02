A proposal to let schoolchildren go to bed before finishing their homework has failed to find favour with parents in eastern China. Photo: Xinhua
China’s proposal to leave homework unfinished a fail, say parents
- Latest effort to reduce stress among schoolchildren ‘no answer’ while academic success depends on entrance exam, critics say
- Children are not getting enough sleep, exercise or after-class activities, directive says
Topic | China Society
A proposal to let schoolchildren go to bed before finishing their homework has failed to find favour with parents in eastern China. Photo: Xinhua
Schools in China are not supposed to dispense corporal punishment, but there has been uncertainty over the scope of the term. Photo: Shutterstock
Is corporal punishment acceptable in Chinese schools? Government edict reopens debate
- Guangdong province leads move to clarify what is allowed with draft rule legalising some commonly used sanctions
- Forced standing and running could be permitted as parents and teachers debate where to draw the line
Topic | China Society
Schools in China are not supposed to dispense corporal punishment, but there has been uncertainty over the scope of the term. Photo: Shutterstock