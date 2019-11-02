China’s tobacco regulator has called on e-commerce platforms and businesses to shut down online shops selling e-cigarette products. Photo: AP
China stubs out online access to e-cigarettes amid health concerns
- E-commerce platforms say they will comply with request from tobacco regulator to remove online stores
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks to workers during his visit to China First Heavy Industries in Qiqihar, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua
China reaffirms commitment to state-led economy despite US pressure, after top Beijing policy meeting
- Beijing reaffirms ‘public ownership’ is fundamental to China’s economic system in statements following fourth plenum this week
- Top economic official promises to provide level playing field to all, including international firms, despite concerns over uneasy marriage of the two
