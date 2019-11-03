Channels

The launch of 5G across China on Friday got a mixed reception from users. Photo: Reuters
Society

China’s 5G mobile service debuts to lack of applause from customers

  • Too costly, too sparse, too slow for some users but phone prices expected to start falling next year
  • China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile launch new service in 50 major cities
Topic |   5G
Albert Han

Albert Han  

Updated: 8:15pm, 3 Nov, 2019

The launch of 5G across China on Friday got a mixed reception from users. Photo: Reuters
Huawei denied allegations it is required to install ‘back doors’ in its products and networks under Chinese law. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Huawei warns Australia it is being ‘left behind’ on 5G as tech giant challenges ban

  • Chinese conglomerate tells parliamentary inquiry that block on its involvement in next-generation cellular technology has stifled competition and pushed up costs
  • Firm once again refutes allegations of spying for Beijing and says it would ‘categorically refuse to comply’ with any such request
Topic |   Huawei
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 11:10pm, 1 Nov, 2019

Huawei denied allegations it is required to install ‘back doors’ in its products and networks under Chinese law. Photo: Reuters
