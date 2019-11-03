Facial recognition systems are widely used across China. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese professor sues wildlife park after it introduces facial recognition entry system
- Academic Guo Bing says he fears the technology could ‘steal’ his identity
- Lecturer at Zhejiang Sci-tech University files suit for breach of contract after attraction refuses him a refund on US$190 annual pass
Staff at a Shanghai subway station are monitoring passenger flows with augmented reality smart glasses ahead of the second China International Import Expo next week. Photo: Weibo
Shanghai subway to trial augmented reality smart glasses to ease passenger flow during China International Import Expo
- Beijing Metro plans to roll out facial recognition in its stations and police around the country are also testing the technology
