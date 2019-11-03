Channels

Facial recognition systems are widely used across China. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese professor sues wildlife park after it introduces facial recognition entry system

  • Academic Guo Bing says he fears the technology could ‘steal’ his identity
  • Lecturer at Zhejiang Sci-tech University files suit for breach of contract after attraction refuses him a refund on US$190 annual pass
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 8:06pm, 3 Nov, 2019

Facial recognition systems are widely used across China. Photo: Bloomberg
Staff at a Shanghai subway station are monitoring passenger flows with augmented reality smart glasses ahead of the second China International Import Expo next week. Photo: Weibo
Shanghai subway to trial augmented reality smart glasses to ease passenger flow during China International Import Expo

  • Beijing Metro plans to roll out facial recognition in its stations and police around the country are also testing the technology
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 2:13pm, 30 Oct, 2019

Staff at a Shanghai subway station are monitoring passenger flows with augmented reality smart glasses ahead of the second China International Import Expo next week. Photo: Weibo
