Locals have been stealing the farm’s fish and shrimps. Photo: Handout
Chinese fish farmer complains that locals keep stealing his stocks, but police will not make the catch
- Hunan businessman says that up to 200 people at a time have been raiding his stocks, filling containers with fish and shrimps from his ponds
- Local police were initially reluctant to act, but three people were detained after he aired his complaints on social media
Topic | China Society
