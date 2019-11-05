Tian, China’s oldest new mother, and husband Huang Weiping may face a fine after the birth of Tianci, their third child. Photo: Handout
China’s oldest new mother, 67, and her husband, 68, wait to hear if they’ll be fined for third child
- Huang Weiping says he and wife Tian want to get away from gossips after online questions about conception of their daughter
- Authorities in Shandong say they’ll consider third child fine for elderly couple after an investigation
