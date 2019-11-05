Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tian, China’s oldest new mother, and husband Huang Weiping may face a fine after the birth of Tianci, their third child. Photo: Handout
Society

China’s oldest new mother, 67, and her husband, 68, wait to hear if they’ll be fined for third child

  • Huang Weiping says he and wife Tian want to get away from gossips after online questions about conception of their daughter
  • Authorities in Shandong say they’ll consider third child fine for elderly couple after an investigation
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 4:30pm, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tian, China’s oldest new mother, and husband Huang Weiping may face a fine after the birth of Tianci, their third child. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.