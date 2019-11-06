Chinese pig herds have been devastated by the disease. Photo: Reuters
TB and malaria drugs could hold key to fighting African swine fever, Chinese scientists say
- Researchers from Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention discover structural similarities between virus and other diseases that could help develop effective drugs
- Disease currently has no known cure and has devastated country’s livestock causing a steep rise in food prices
Topic | African swine fever
Chinese pig herds have been devastated by the disease. Photo: Reuters