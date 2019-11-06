Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese pig herds have been devastated by the disease. Photo: Reuters
Society

TB and malaria drugs could hold key to fighting African swine fever, Chinese scientists say

  • Researchers from Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention discover structural similarities between virus and other diseases that could help develop effective drugs
  • Disease currently has no known cure and has devastated country’s livestock causing a steep rise in food prices
Topic |   African swine fever
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 8:15am, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese pig herds have been devastated by the disease. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.