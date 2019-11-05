Channels

China has extended restrictions on minors playing video games, aimed at reducing gaming addiction, to mobile titles. Photo: Reuters
Society

China’s minors face new limits on mobile games in war on gaming addiction

  • State censor extends video games rules to mobile titles and introduces age rating system
  • Young players must also register with real names and face strict time and spending limits
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 8:21pm, 5 Nov, 2019

China has extended restrictions on minors playing video games, aimed at reducing gaming addiction, to mobile titles. Photo: Reuters
The launch of 5G across China on Friday got a mixed reception from users. Photo: Reuters
Society

China’s 5G mobile service debuts to lack of applause from customers

  • Too costly, too sparse, too slow for some users but phone prices expected to start falling next year
  • China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile launch new service in 50 major cities
Topic |   5G
Albert Han

Albert Han  

Updated: 10:33pm, 3 Nov, 2019

The launch of 5G across China on Friday got a mixed reception from users. Photo: Reuters
