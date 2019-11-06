The picture of the student sitting in the pilot’s seat prompted an outcry when it resurfaced on social media this week. Photo:Weibo
More heads roll at Chinese airline over pilot who let young woman sit in cockpit during flight
- Air Guilin disciplines eight senior executives and asks regulator to remove pilot’s flying licence, according to internal memo
- Incident happened in January, but prompted an outcry this week when a photo of the student sitting in the pilot’s seat resurfaced on social media
Chen Yuying‘s cockpit photo went viral on social media. Photo: Weibo
Chinese pilot grounded after unauthorised cockpit guest’s photos go viral online
- Air Guilin hands lifetime ban to pilot who allowed female student to visit the cabin during a flight
- Incident happened in January but a picture taken in the cockpit resurfaced on social media this week
