Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The picture of the student sitting in the pilot’s seat prompted an outcry when it resurfaced on social media this week. Photo:Weibo
Society

More heads roll at Chinese airline over pilot who let young woman sit in cockpit during flight

  • Air Guilin disciplines eight senior executives and asks regulator to remove pilot’s flying licence, according to internal memo
  • Incident happened in January, but prompted an outcry this week when a photo of the student sitting in the pilot’s seat resurfaced on social media
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 7:00am, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The picture of the student sitting in the pilot’s seat prompted an outcry when it resurfaced on social media this week. Photo:Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chen Yuying‘s cockpit photo went viral on social media. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese pilot grounded after unauthorised cockpit guest’s photos go viral online

  • Air Guilin hands lifetime ban to pilot who allowed female student to visit the cabin during a flight
  • Incident happened in January but a picture taken in the cockpit resurfaced on social media this week
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 8:30am, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chen Yuying‘s cockpit photo went viral on social media. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.