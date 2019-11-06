Channels

Mark Kolars was suspended for posting racist comments online. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese Academy of Sciences suspends foreign worker over racist social media comments

  • Mark Kolars describes colleagues on LinkedIn as ‘dirty yellow guys, talking trash all day long’
  • Visual effects designer later admits to posting comments that were ‘inappropriate and racist in nature and hurt the feelings of my Chinese friends and colleagues’
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 2:06pm, 6 Nov, 2019

The picture of the student sitting in the pilot’s seat prompted an outcry when it resurfaced on social media this week. Photo:Weibo
Society

More heads roll at Chinese airline over pilot who let young woman sit in cockpit during flight

  • Air Guilin disciplines eight senior executives and asks regulator to remove pilot’s flying licence, according to internal memo
  • Incident happened in January, but prompted an outcry this week when a photo of the student sitting in the pilot’s seat resurfaced on social media
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 7:00am, 6 Nov, 2019

