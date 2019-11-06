Channels

Hong Kong pop star Joey Yung Cho-yee was criticised online for this Facebook post. Photo: Handout
Joey Yung Cho-yee apologises for ‘supporting’ Hong Kong protests

  • Singer posted an image of herself wearing a face mask on Facebook, which mainland Chinese internet users deemed proof she backed anti-government rallies
  • ‘I never thought that a lyric and a selfie … would attract this storm. I am extremely sorry,’ she says
Laurie Chen

Updated: 2:41pm, 6 Nov, 2019

The Hong Kong offices of Chinese news agency Xinhua came under heavy attack on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
Xinhua’s Hong Kong office ‘like a war zone’ after petrol bomb attack, worker says

  • Man says he and his colleagues knew the building was under attack as they could see it on television, but did not think it was serious
  • Some people had to be evacuated but swift action of firefighters ensured no one was hurt, he says
William Zheng

Updated: 4:38pm, 4 Nov, 2019

