Hong Kong pop star Joey Yung Cho-yee was criticised online for this Facebook post. Photo: Handout
Joey Yung Cho-yee apologises for ‘supporting’ Hong Kong protests
- Singer posted an image of herself wearing a face mask on Facebook, which mainland Chinese internet users deemed proof she backed anti-government rallies
- ‘I never thought that a lyric and a selfie … would attract this storm. I am extremely sorry,’ she says
Topic | China Society
Hong Kong pop star Joey Yung Cho-yee was criticised online for this Facebook post. Photo: Handout
The Hong Kong offices of Chinese news agency Xinhua came under heavy attack on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
Xinhua’s Hong Kong office ‘like a war zone’ after petrol bomb attack, worker says
- Man says he and his colleagues knew the building was under attack as they could see it on television, but did not think it was serious
- Some people had to be evacuated but swift action of firefighters ensured no one was hurt, he says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The Hong Kong offices of Chinese news agency Xinhua came under heavy attack on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong