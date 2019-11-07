Channels

SCMP
Columnists

A five-year-old Chinese boy is fighting for his life after apparently swallowing rat poison at kindergarten. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten ‘unlikely to survive’

  • Mother of child, who has been on a life support machine for over two weeks, says doctors told her that her son had suffered multiple injuries
  • Youngster fell ill on October 22 after eating his lunch at a school in Zhuhai
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 2:58pm, 7 Nov, 2019

A five-year-old Chinese boy is fighting for his life after apparently swallowing rat poison at kindergarten. Photo: Handout
The kindergarten in Shaanxi apologised after the head was confronted by parents. Photo: Handout
Society

Chinese kindergarten under investigation after forcing children to finish meals in the toilet

  • Management apologises after being confronted by parents whose children said they were sent to eat in the lavatory if they ate too slowly
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 4:19pm, 11 Oct, 2019

The kindergarten in Shaanxi apologised after the head was confronted by parents. Photo: Handout
