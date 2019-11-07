A five-year-old Chinese boy is fighting for his life after apparently swallowing rat poison at kindergarten. Photo: Handout
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten ‘unlikely to survive’
- Mother of child, who has been on a life support machine for over two weeks, says doctors told her that her son had suffered multiple injuries
- Youngster fell ill on October 22 after eating his lunch at a school in Zhuhai
Topic | China Society
A five-year-old Chinese boy is fighting for his life after apparently swallowing rat poison at kindergarten. Photo: Handout
The kindergarten in Shaanxi apologised after the head was confronted by parents. Photo: Handout
Chinese kindergarten under investigation after forcing children to finish meals in the toilet
- Management apologises after being confronted by parents whose children said they were sent to eat in the lavatory if they ate too slowly
Topic | China Society
The kindergarten in Shaanxi apologised after the head was confronted by parents. Photo: Handout