China’s Didi Chuxing is reopening its carpooling service this month. Photo: Reuters
Society

Didi Chuxing blasted over curfew on women using relaunched Hitch service

  • UberPool-like service will restart this month on a trial basis after two women passengers were killed in 2018
  • But female passengers will not be able to arrange rides after 8pm
Topic |   China Society
Viola Zhou

Viola Zhou  

Updated: 7:59pm, 7 Nov, 2019

The logo of ride hailing company Didi Chuxing is seen on a car door at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing, China October 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Start-ups

Chinese ride hailing giant Didi to resume car-pooling service after year-long halt over safety concerns

  • Didi has removed about 306,000 drivers from its platform since August last year, or one in every 100 registered drivers as of 2018
Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 10:13pm, 6 Nov, 2019

